Breakfast Television Toronto

Looking for some new fashion trends in 2017? @TheStyleMogul shares affordable picks for the new year MORE: ow.ly/jXfB307yJYq

I have absolutely no voice today but my husband is quite enjoying it. Lol! Wishing you a happy and healthy 2017! twitter.com/dragonflyinn/s…

. @WyldeOnHealth tells us five health trends for the new year, discover what they are here MORE: ow.ly/4xiP307yKrN

DRAMA. A peek at @citytammie and me in @nationalballet 's #TheNutcrackerNBC this aft. Thanks for having us! See mor… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…

Here are some innovative rooftop farms that @FrankFerragine shared with us! WATCH: ow.ly/17Yl307yKNu

With the #CentennialClassic being 1 day away, @wendelclark17 previews what to expect WATCH: ow.ly/iuiJ307yLj1

Here are some of our favourite childhood memories that a millennial would not recall, What's yours? WATCH: ow.ly/gH6K307yLOX

Some 33 per cent of Canadians who participated in a recent poll conducted by the Canadian Automobile Association admit they have texted while stopped at a red light in the last month.

With the new year around the corner, health expert Bryce Wylde shares the top 5 trends that will keep your body healthy.

The TTC was not “The Better Way” for a group of passengers Thursday evening when their bus hit a pole.

A new year means new taxes and regulations that will go into effect in Ontario and in the City of Toronto.

A full list of what’s open and closed during New Year’s weekend.

Enter now for a chance at great prizes.

We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.

{* mergeAccounts *}

Thank you

for signing up!

We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.