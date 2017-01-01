  1. Skip to navigation
Breakfast Television Toronto

  • Celebrity trainer Rehan Jalali teaches us how to boost fat loss!
  • Canadian actress Maxim Roy chats with us about her upcoming projects!
  • Nutritionist Andrea Donsky talks healthy oils with us!
  • Adventurer Kenny Broad shares his exhilarating explorations
  • Mentalist Haim Goldenberg reads people’s minds!
Freezing rain to change over to rain in the GTA on Tuesday

BT Toronto Blog

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and the GTA, calling for the potential of freezing rain on Tuesday.

6 hours ago

TTC proposing 35 weekend subway closures in 2017

BT Toronto Blog

The TTC has unveiled its list of closures for the coming year and if there's any good news it's that there are slightly fewer of them than last year.

6 hours ago

GTA construction worker goes viral busting a move to Ariana Grande

BT Toronto Blog

It was a video of a Toronto man dancing while on a construction job, shared among family and friends on Facebook, that instead quickly spread like wildfire to reach tens of millions people worldwide… and even got Hollywood's attention.

6 hours ago

Ontarians with unpaid speeding tickets to be denied licence plates

BT Toronto Blog

Speeding scofflaws in Ontario will soon be feeling extra pressure to pay outstanding fines, as the province gives municipalities the power to deny them licence plates.

6 hours ago

Mississauga teen allegedly abducted by two men found

BT Toronto Blog

A Mississauga teen who was allegedly abducted by two men on Sunday afternoon in Mississauga has been found.

7 hours ago

Healthy oils and their benefits

BT Toronto Blog

  These days it seems there are about a million cooking oils to choose from at the grocery store: Olive vs. avocado, unrefined vs. refined, extra virgin, cooking temperatures, smoke points…etc. All of these details can make a simple selection very confusing! Here to answers all of our questions is our favourite label detective and […]

2 hours ago

