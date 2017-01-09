Breakfast Television Toronto

  1. Skip to navigation
  Eugene Levy tells us what to expect on season 3 of Schitt's Creek!
    Eugene Levy tells us what to expect on season 3 of Schitt’s Creek!
  Stars of Degrassi: Next Class update us on the upcoming season!
    Stars of Degrassi: Next Class update us on the upcoming season!
  Combining indoor rowing and pilates for the ultimate workout!
    Combining indoor rowing and pilates for the ultimate workout!
16 arrested over Kardashian West jewelry heist: Paris police

BT Toronto Blog

French police arrested 16 people Monday in connection with the October theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: Kim Kardashian West attends Buro 24/7 Fashion Forward Initiative as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2016 at Hotel Ritz on September 30, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

Full Story

10 hours ago

Mayor Tory wants all hands on deck to tackle the opioid crisis

BT Toronto Blog

The fentanyl-fuelled opioid crisis that has wreaked havoc in British Columbia is moving east, and the mayor of Toronto hopes a united and rapid response will help save lives in Canada’s most populous city.

Full Story

10 hours ago

Updated 11 mins ago

See more

Golden Globes goes gaga for ‘La La Land’

“La La Land” steamrolled, “Moonlight” swooped in at the last minute and Meryl Streep offered a stirring rebuke to president-elect Donald Trump at a schizophrenic Golden Globes that pivoted between heartfelt moments of protest and a desire to sing and dance.

1212-lalaland

Full Story

10 hours ago

First snow, then rain on the way for Toronto and GTA

Expect messy and cold conditions in the GTA due to a Colorado low.

crosspostweather

Full Story

10 hours ago

@BTtoronto

Mayor Tory expects all hands on deck for a rapid and united response to the opioid crisis. READ: ow.ly/aPsk307P83i

10 mins ago

@BTtoronto

A winter mess is headed our way. Here's the latest from @FrankFerragine @KevinFrankish. Updates on @BTtorontotwitter.com/i/web/status/8…

27 mins ago

@KevinFrankish

WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY ISSUED. Here is your #BTStormCentre update as of 4 pm. @BTtoronto #onstorm https://t.co/dzMhnHgnYV

52 mins ago

@DinaPugliese

How cute is this? twitter.com/wollweich/stat…

1 hour ago

@BTtoronto

At least 16 suspects arrested in Kim Kardashian West robbery that happened in Paris. READ: ow.ly/MvCf307PcCg

1 hour ago

@DinaPugliese

Lol. Sad but true. @TheHairGypsy they marvelled at how quickly you put those pins in today. #MorningMeetingstwitter.com/i/web/status/8…

1 hour ago

@FrankFerragine

Nice being home its the cold that I don't live. My son has survived! twitter.com/yyz_gy/status/…

2 hours ago

@BTtoronto

. @Realeugenelevy stopped by to give us an update on what to expect from the third season of Schitt's Creek! WATCH: ow.ly/XVWY307P6C8

2 hours ago

@BTtoronto

Golden Globes belonged to La La Land and Meryl Streep who's speech has everyone talking, even Donald Trump WATCH: ow.ly/blxE307P3oi

3 hours ago

@BTtoronto

. @NucleoFitness showed us the hottest workout trend of combining indoor rowing and power pilates! WATCH: ow.ly/NFeQ307P0on

4 hours ago

