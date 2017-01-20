  1. Skip to navigation
Breakfast Television Toronto

  The boys of summer are back!
    The boys of summer are back!
  Warming up with breakfast for dinner!
    Warming up with breakfast for dinner!
  Ted Lange talks about iconic moments in 'The Love Boat'
    Ted Lange talks about iconic moments in ‘The Love Boat’
Women’s March this weekend, TTC work to close section of subway

BT Toronto Blog

It’s been almost three weeks since the start of the new year. How are you doing with your new year’s resolutions? If one of your resolutions was to be more patient with the TTC, you’re out of luck this weekend. Subways won’t be running on a large chunk of Line 1 (Yonge-University-Spadina), but shuttle buses […]

crossmarch

Full Story

Jan 20, 2017, 7:07 AM

Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan named starter for All-Star Game

BT Toronto Blog

DeMar DeRozan has been named a starter for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans on Feb. 19.

DeMar DeRozan

Full Story

Jan 20, 2017, 7:07 AM

CityNews

CityNews

Updated 37 mins ago

See more

Father and son file $4M lawsuit against TTC over Union Station brawl

BT Toronto Blog

A Toronto father and son have filed a $4-million lawsuit against the TTC and two of its security officers after a violent brawl following a Maple Leafs game two years ago.

Full Story

Jan 20, 2017, 7:07 AM

Inauguration Day: Trump to become America’s 45th president

BT Toronto Blog

Donald Trump, a real estate mogul and reality television star who upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, will be sworn in Friday as the 45th president of the United States, putting Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.

AppleMark

Full Story

Jan 20, 2017, 5:05 AM

Inaugural cheers, fireworks as Trump sweeps in for his big day

BT Toronto Blog

With fireworks heralding his big moment, Donald Trump swept into Washington Thursday on the eve of his presidential inauguration and pledged to unify a nation sorely divided and clamouring for change. The capital braced for an onslaught of crowds and demonstrators – with all the attendant hoopla and hand-wringing.

14193702-1024x832

Full Story

Jan 20, 2017, 5:05 AM

5 household items you need to replace right now

BT Toronto Blog

These five common household items are often forgotten about, but need to be replaced regularly.

IMG_1455

Full Story

Jan 18, 2017, 6:06 AM

Healthy oils and their benefits

BT Toronto Blog

  These days it seems there are about a million cooking oils to choose from at the grocery store: Olive vs. avocado, unrefined vs. refined, and extra virgin are just a few things found on labels today. These details can make a simple selection very confusing! Andrea Donsky, label detective and founder of NaturallySavvy.com, breaks down […]

Olive oil

Full Story

Jan 16, 2017, 10:10 AM

Ontarians with unpaid speeding tickets to be denied licence plates

BT Toronto Blog

Speeding scofflaws in Ontario will soon be feeling extra pressure to pay outstanding fines, as the province gives municipalities the power to deny them licence plates.

licenceplate16x9

Full Story

Jan 16, 2017, 6:06 AM

Winston Sih

Winston Sih

@WinstonSih

Dinner #2: Arctic char, smoked salmon, scallops, foie gras. 👌 #MontTremblant @TMontTremblant instagram.com/p/BPjLVA2htK3/ https://t.co/SlwuUnwUOy

2 hours ago

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BTtoronto

#CityEats : Antler Kitchen and Bar takes the forest to the table in Toronto WATCH: ow.ly/AqrK308c4t5

3 hours ago

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BTtoronto

This week @TracypMakeup showed us easy hacks to prolong your makeup! WATCH: ow.ly/FWsc308c4jd

4 hours ago

Winston Sih

Winston Sih

@WinstonSih

So much great footage from #MontTremblant. Met some awesome viewers. Can't wait for you to see it on @BTtoronto Mon… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…

5 hours ago

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BTtoronto

Celebrity trainer Rehan Jalali teaches us how to boost fat loss! WATCH: ow.ly/Pn6R308c46R

5 hours ago

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BTtoronto

We broke down these oils for you to help you make healthy choices! READ: ow.ly/GmND308c3eH

6 hours ago

Winston Sih

Winston Sih

@WinstonSih

This just arrived at our table. Dinner #1: Tomahawk steak, lobster, root vegetables. Thanks, Casino Mont-Tremblant!… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…

7 hours ago

Winston Sih

Winston Sih

@WinstonSih

Checking out the food at the Casino Mont-Tremblant. We're eating a giant Tomahawk steak in 10 minutes! 😱… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…

7 hours ago

Kevin Frankish

Kevin Frankish

@KevinFrankish

You go Dorothy! #WomensMarch #Toronto #NastyWoman https://t.co/uy6kHXdAEU

7 hours ago

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BTtoronto

This week we brought you the newest and most innovative interior designs for 2017! WATCH: ow.ly/LiUy308c2FQ

7 hours ago

