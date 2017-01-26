Breakfast Television Toronto

#BTneedtoknow VIDEO: Your 90-second news, weather, traffic update at 7:45 a.m. https://t.co/hVyzhc26HA

We sit down with Frankie Flowers to learn what houseplants are dangerous to have if you are a pet owner.

Police apologize for officer’s comment about getting AIDS from saliva ow.ly/Ny2k308n1C6

We sit down with Frankie Flowers to learn what houseplants are dangerous to have if you are a pet owner.

WEATHER: Rain/Snow mix with highs +4, breezy winds moving in this afternoon, snow squall watches in the snow belt. ow.ly/TqMx308n2Yh

The the top 5 harmful houseplants for pets that you need to know about. Watch part two here: bttoronto.ca/videos/top-5-h… https://t.co/fwtsvS46ot

Houseplants offer numerous benefits but some could pose a threat to your pets health: Learn more here bit.ly/2k7dLiv

Toronto police to "bring in outside HIV/AIDS expert to educate their officers": bttoronto.ca/2017/01/26/pol… https://t.co/oPYQfiYyTG

NEXT: Are soups the new smoothies? @JesseLWellness says yes! She's got five warming soups coming up. WATCH: BTtoronto.ca

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders has vowed there will be a “thorough” internal investigation after officers were captured on video stomping on and Tasering a man who didn’t appear to be resisting arrest.

Mary Tyler Moore, the star of TV’s beloved “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” whose comic realism helped revolutionize the depiction of women on the small screen, has died.

Toronto police have apologized on Twitter for their officer’s false comment about getting AIDS from saliva.

A Richmond Hill man who fled Iraq two years ago was reunited with his family on Wednesday.

Enter now for a chance at great prizes.

We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.

{* mergeAccounts *}

Thank you

for signing up!

We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.