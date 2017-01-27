  1. Skip to navigation
Breakfast Television Toronto

    National Parks to visit for Canada’s 150th anniversary
    What you need to know if you use a PRESTO Card on the TTC
    Mark Saunders on recommendations to modernize the police force
    Astrologer Paul Ng’s predictions for the Year of the Rooster
Province says no to Toronto road tolls, boosts gas tax fund for municipalities

Jan 27, 2017, 6:06 AM

Wynne said there weren’t enough commuter options in place to justify adding tolls to the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway, where Toronto Mayor John Tory has said he wanted to charge a $2 toll.

0127-wynnetransit

Jan 27, 2017, 6:06 AM

TTC driver refuses passenger over broken Presto card readers

Jan 27, 2017, 6:06 AM

A Mississauga man says he feels humiliated after he was kicked off a TTC bus when he was unable to pay his fare due to malfunctioning Presto card readers.

presto-jan25

Jan 27, 2017, 6:06 AM

Inmate dies following fight at Toronto jail

Jan 27, 2017, 6:06 AM

The fight happened at the Toronto South Detention Centre on Horner Avenue, near Kipling Avenue and the Gardiner Expressway. The fight started in the cells around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, a police spokesperson told CityNews.

CTCN_TORONTO_SOUTH_DETENTION_WEB_PIC_2017JAN26-00000528

Jan 27, 2017, 6:06 AM

Violent suspect escapes police custody at Toronto General Hospital

Jan 27, 2017, 6:06 AM

Justin Yates, 39, allegedly broke into a business near Queen and Bay streets on Jan. 12.

Justin-Yates-police-photo

Jan 27, 2017, 6:06 AM

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BTtoronto

If you're a pet owner, watch out for these five plants WATCH: ow.ly/EjeT308tbll

40 mins ago

Winston Sih

Winston Sih

@WinstonSih

Pretty pleased with dinner – pan roasted chicken; pesto, tomato, bocconcini orzo. #AtHomeWithWinstontwitter.com/i/web/status/8…

2 hours ago

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BTtoronto

Here's how NOT to pop the question! WATCH: ow.ly/Zbql308sSyf

3 hours ago

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BTtoronto

Immigration minister says Can. permanent residents from 7 Muslim-majority countries targeted by US travel ban will be able to cross border.

4 hours ago

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BTtoronto

Looking for some life hacks for your breakfast? We've got you covered! WATCH: ow.ly/eLeG308sSu5

4 hours ago

Kevin Frankish

Kevin Frankish

@KevinFrankish

Never mind the #First100Days , what do you think of @realDonaldTrump #FirstWeek in office? @BTtoronto https://t.co/mbaHXpHDcy

5 hours ago

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BTtoronto

Wondering what the top Super Bowl ads were from 2008-2016? WATCH: ow.ly/LL81308sSr3

5 hours ago

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BTtoronto

Talking with indie rock band ‘Mother Mother’! WATCH: ow.ly/y2BX308sSlG

6 hours ago

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BTtoronto

Steamy soups for the winter time! WATCH: ow.ly/Am4L308sLS5

7 hours ago

Dina Pugliese

Dina Pugliese

@DinaPugliese

Double the birthday. Double the fun. Love them all so much. This is what quality family time is… instagram.com/p/BP25DDfBLTM/

8 hours ago

