Breakfast Television Toronto

  Chantal Kreviazuk and Sarah Fisher talk about the film 'Kiss and Cry'
    Chantal Kreviazuk and Sarah Fisher talk about the film ‘Kiss and Cry’
    Winston live at Tim Hortons!
    Keeping your heart strong and healthy!
    Tasty snacks to entertain your Super Bowl party guests!
PMO slams Fox News for tweet about Quebec City shooting suspect

BT Toronto Blog

One of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s senior officials took Fox News to task for describing the alleged gunman in the Quebec City shooting as Moroccan.

A Canadian police officer talks to a woman after a shooting in a mosque at the Québec City Islamic cultural center on Sainte-Foy Street in Quebec City on Jan. 29, 2017. GETTY IMAGES/AFP/Alice Chiche

10 hours ago

Trump taps conservative Judge Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court

BT Toronto Blog

President Donald Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch, a fast-rising conservative judge with a writer’s flair, to the Supreme Court Tuesday night, setting up a fierce fight with Democrats over a jurist who could shape America’s legal landscape for decades to come.

Judge Neil Gorsuch speaks as his wife Louise and President Donald Trump stand with him on stage in East Room of the White House in Washington on Jan. 31, 2017, after Trump announced Gorsuch as his nominee for the Supreme Court. The Associated Press/Carolyn Kaster

10 hours ago

Tolls now in effect on new stretch of Hwy. 407 and Hwy. 412

BT Toronto Blog

The free ride is over for drivers who use the new section of Highway 407 and Highway 412 east of Toronto.

cross407

10 hours ago

One dead after shooting at Adelaide and George streets

BT Toronto Blog

One person is dead after a shooting near George Brown College in downtown Toronto on Monday afternoon.

crossshooting

Jan 31, 2017, 6:06 AM

Canadians mourn victims of Quebec City mosque attack in vigils across country

BT Toronto Blog

At vigils across Canada on Monday, thousands of people stood in solidarity with Muslims.

AppleMark

Jan 31, 2017, 6:06 AM

Boy Scouts will allow transgender children into programs

BT Toronto Blog

A New Jersey woman whose son was asked to leave his Boy Scouts troop after leaders found out he’s transgender said she has mixed emotions after the organization announced it will allow transgender children who identify as boys to enrol in its boys-only programs.

Jan 31, 2017, 6:06 AM

Why your kids will love the Nintendo Switch

BT Toronto Blog

The Nintendo Switch is the ultimate family game console—here’s why.

Nintendo-switch-810x445-1485552087

Jan 30, 2017, 7:07 AM

@BTtoronto

Trump nominates conservative Judge Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court READ: ow.ly/yvFc308zxbU

30 mins ago

@FrankFerragine

Loved the shop! You turned my day into a blooming great one! twitter.com/quinceflowerst…

1 hour ago

@FrankFerragine

Looking like snow squalls tomorrow for Wiarton = overcast skies! #WillieOrWontHe #WiartonWillie #GroundhogDay twitter.com/willieofficial…

1 hour ago

@BTtoronto

PMO slams Fox News for tweet about Quebec City shooting suspect READ: ow.ly/wE5x308zuWr

2 hours ago

@BTtoronto

Stars from the new film @kissandcrymovie share with us their experiences filming the heart-wrenching story WATCH: ow.ly/4c02308zuey

3 hours ago

@BTtoronto

February is Heart Health month and here to tell us what to know is Dr. Sherry Grace from @PMunkCardiacCtr WATCH: ow.ly/8mwV308zsYL

4 hours ago

@BTtoronto

It's the beginning of 'Roll Up The Rim'! What do you hope to win? WATCH: ow.ly/sRdo308zrqH

5 hours ago

Planning your perfect wedding!

From flowers, to cake, to the dress – The Wedding Co Market has it all and so much more you haven’t even thought of yet! To tell us more is Founder and Creative Director, Catherine Lash.

6 hours ago

#TrendingOnBT: #HijabDay #RollUpTheRim #KissandCry

Digital media correspondent Winston Sih with your tweets from social media.

7 hours ago

What's for dinner?

Are you indecisive when it comes to making decisions for dinner? We’re talking about what a couple did to make choosing dinner much easier!

8 hours ago

