  1. Skip to navigation
  2. Skip to content
  3. Skip to sidebar

Breakfast Television Toronto

  • Last minute New Year’s Eve entertaining ideas
    Last minute New Year’s Eve entertaining ideas from Liv Soye
  • Psychic Nikki shares her predictions for 2017!
    Psychic Nikki shares her predictions for 2017!
  • Twitter and Periscope launch 360-degree video streaming
    Twitter and Periscope launch 360-degree video streaming
  • #BestofBT: Our favourite moments of the year!
    A look back at our favourite moments of the year!
  • StormCentre
    Click for the latest information
  • cityeats-featured
    Check out our favourite eats!
  • BTextra-featured
    Interact with us
  • dinascloset-spotlight
    Check out Dina’s Closet
  • Cityline Gen Blue Logo
    Weekdays 9 to 10 a.m.
  • BT-Toronto-App
    BT on your iPhone!
Overcast Toronto Weather Toronto, ON
High 0, Low -4,
Overcast
silence-featured
Contests Enter now for a chance at great prizes.
BT_Calgary_SYSD_cloud Whole Life Expo 2016 Events Whole Life Expo 2016
Celebrations Celebrations Birthdays, anniversaries and more.

Auld Lang Syne: New Year’s events, what’s open and closed

BT Toronto Blog

A full list of what’s open and closed during New Year’s weekend.

countdownclock

Full Story

Dec 30, 2016, 6:06 AM

What’s new in Ontario and Toronto for 2017

BT Toronto Blog

A new year means new taxes and regulations that will go into effect in Ontario and in the City of Toronto.

ARRIVED VIA EMAIL BY EDT PHOTO BBS 11/20/06; New TTC token. Handout.

Full Story

Dec 30, 2016, 6:06 AM

CityNews

CityNews

Updated 27 mins ago

See more

Passengers freed after TTC bus hits pole downtown

BT Toronto Blog

The TTC was not “The Better Way” for a group of passengers Thursday evening when their bus hit a pole.

sherbourne-bus

Full Story

Dec 30, 2016, 6:06 AM

Top 5 health trends for 2017

BT Toronto Blog

With the new year around the corner, health expert Bryce Wylde shares the top 5 trends that will keep your body healthy.

Screen Shot 2016-12-28 at 10.52.44 AM

Full Story

Dec 28, 2016, 10:10 AM

Red light texting still a problem in Canada: CAA

BT Toronto Blog

Some 33 per cent of Canadians who participated in a recent poll conducted by the Canadian Automobile Association admit they have texted while stopped at a red light in the last month.

distracted-drivng-e1448988885186

Full Story

Dec 28, 2016, 8:08 AM

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BTtoronto

Here are some of our favourite childhood memories that a millennial would not recall, What's yours? WATCH: ow.ly/gH6K307yLOX

9 hours ago

Dina Pugliese

Dina Pugliese

@DinaPugliese

Pretty much. Lol twitter.com/cmlg63/status/…

10 hours ago

Dina Pugliese

Dina Pugliese

@DinaPugliese

Thanks sweet KB! 🙋😘🎉🎊 twitter.com/kaitlynbristow…

10 hours ago

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BTtoronto

With the #CentennialClassic being 1 day away, @wendelclark17 previews what to expect WATCH: ow.ly/iuiJ307yLj1

10 hours ago

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BTtoronto

Here are some innovative rooftop farms that @FrankFerragine shared with us! WATCH: ow.ly/17Yl307yKNu

11 hours ago

Winston Sih

Winston Sih

@WinstonSih

DRAMA. A peek at @citytammie and me in @nationalballet's #TheNutcrackerNBC this aft. Thanks for having us! See mor… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…

12 hours ago

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BTtoronto

. @WyldeOnHealth tells us five health trends for the new year, discover what they are here MORE: ow.ly/4xiP307yKrN

12 hours ago

Dina Pugliese

Dina Pugliese

@DinaPugliese

I have absolutely no voice today but my husband is quite enjoying it. Lol! Wishing you a happy and healthy 2017! twitter.com/dragonflyinn/s…

13 hours ago

Dina Pugliese

Dina Pugliese

@DinaPugliese

Love you all! 🙋😘 twitter.com/arisacox/statu…

13 hours ago

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BTtoronto

Looking for some new fashion trends in 2017? @TheStyleMogul shares affordable picks for the new year MORE: ow.ly/jXfB307yJYq

13 hours ago

Page 1 of 5,38812345...102030...Last »