Breakfast Television Toronto

Is Trump coverage giving you social media fatigue?

Anyone who spends time on social media knows it can be the epicentre of Trump talk — from news articles to personal opinion. As a result, the place once used for posting vacation photos and connecting with friends has become a source of anxiety for many.

Feb 3, 2017, 7:07 AM

Exclusive: Mom outraged after six-year-old daughter handcuffed by police in school

A mother says she’s devastated after her six-year-old daughter was handcuffed by two Peel police officers inside her school. But the force is defending the move, saying it was done to protect the child from self harm.

girl-cuffed-2

Feb 3, 2017, 6:06 AM

Lakeshore tops worst GO train line for delays in 2016

When it comes to GO train delays, the Lakeshore line came out on top last year as the worst, according to Metrolinx.

gotrain-featured

Feb 3, 2017, 6:06 AM

Second funeral for mosque victims to be held in Quebec City

A second funeral service in as many days will be held Friday afternoon to remember victims of the Quebec City mosque attack.

AppleMark

Feb 3, 2017, 6:06 AM

Soldier opens fire outside Louvre, Paris police say

Paris police say a soldier opened fire outside the Louvre Museum after he was attacked by someone who was armed with a machete.

French police officers patrol near the Louvre museum on February 3, 2017 in Paris after a soldier has shot and gravely injured a man who tried to attack him. "Serious public security incident under way in Paris in the Louvre area," the interior ministry tweeted on February 3 as streets in the area were cordoned off to traffic and pedestrians. / AFP / ALAIN JOCARD (Photo credit should read ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images)

Feb 3, 2017, 6:06 AM

@BTtoronto

This week @arrahman drops by to talk about his success! WATCH: ow.ly/1V7D308ENra

57 mins ago

@BTtoronto

Learning about the new book 'Nearly Normal' from @CeaPersonWATCH: ow.ly/UsA5308EN41

2 hours ago

@BTtoronto

. @KathyBuckworth @rosereisman and @museamanda stopped by to talk parenting with us! WATCH: ow.ly/7tvc308EMLE

3 hours ago

@BTtoronto

Lakeshore tops worst GO train line for delays in 2016 READ: ow.ly/MZC4308EMwC

4 hours ago

@BTtoronto

Stars from the new film 'Kiss and Cry' share with us their experiences filming this heart-wrenching story WATCH: ow.ly/bF0l308EKkC

5 hours ago

@BTtoronto

On this week's #CityEats we showed delicious recipes from @TheCarbonBar! WATCH: ow.ly/hTB2308ELvz

6 hours ago

@DinaPugliese

So you're the one! Bless you! 😘 twitter.com/jackiecars4u/s…

7 hours ago

@DinaPugliese

Lol I won't tell 😉. See you tomorrow morn twitter.com/im2ys4u/status…

7 hours ago

@DinaPugliese

😂😂😂😂😂😱 twitter.com/gfmete/status/…

7 hours ago

@BTtoronto

Tolls are now in effect on Highway 407 extension READ: ow.ly/8S8u308EJRS

7 hours ago

