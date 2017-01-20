Breakfast Television Toronto

Women’s March this weekend, TTC work to close section of subway
It’s been almost three weeks since the start of the new year. How are you doing with your new year’s resolutions? If one of your resolutions was to be more patient with the TTC, you’re out of luck this weekend. Subways won’t be running on a large chunk of Line 1 (Yonge-University-Spadina), but shuttle buses […]
Jan 20, 2017, 7:07 AM
Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan named starter for All-Star Game
DeMar DeRozan has been named a starter for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans on Feb. 19.
Jan 20, 2017, 7:07 AM
CityNews
Updated 37 mins ago
- Kingston senior caught speeding at almost twice the limit
- Interactive Titanic museum in the works for Niagara Falls
- Thousands gather in Toronto to support Washington women’s march
- Four charged in Toronto pot dispensary bust
- Two charged after buying fentanyl with fake prescriptions: police
Father and son file $4M lawsuit against TTC over Union Station brawl
A Toronto father and son have filed a $4-million lawsuit against the TTC and two of its security officers after a violent brawl following a Maple Leafs game two years ago.
Jan 20, 2017, 7:07 AM
Inauguration Day: Trump to become America’s 45th president
Donald Trump, a real estate mogul and reality television star who upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, will be sworn in Friday as the 45th president of the United States, putting Republicans in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.
Jan 20, 2017, 5:05 AM
Inaugural cheers, fireworks as Trump sweeps in for his big day
With fireworks heralding his big moment, Donald Trump swept into Washington Thursday on the eve of his presidential inauguration and pledged to unify a nation sorely divided and clamouring for change. The capital braced for an onslaught of crowds and demonstrators – with all the attendant hoopla and hand-wringing.
Jan 20, 2017, 5:05 AM
5 household items you need to replace right now
These five common household items are often forgotten about, but need to be replaced regularly.
Jan 18, 2017, 6:06 AM
Healthy oils and their benefits
These days it seems there are about a million cooking oils to choose from at the grocery store: Olive vs. avocado, unrefined vs. refined, and extra virgin are just a few things found on labels today. These details can make a simple selection very confusing! Andrea Donsky, label detective and founder of NaturallySavvy.com, breaks down […]
Jan 16, 2017, 10:10 AM
Ontarians with unpaid speeding tickets to be denied licence plates
Speeding scofflaws in Ontario will soon be feeling extra pressure to pay outstanding fines, as the province gives municipalities the power to deny them licence plates.
Jan 16, 2017, 6:06 AM
Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing up.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_firstName *} {* socialRegistration_lastName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} By clicking "Create Account", I confirm that I have read and understood each of the website terms of service and privacy policy and that I agree to be bound by them.