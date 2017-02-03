Breakfast Television Toronto

  1. Skip to navigation
  Showcasing comfortable and stylish giftgowns!
  Sending one of these lucky contestants to the Grammys!
  Learning about the benefits of walking!
Is Trump coverage giving you social media fatigue?

BT Toronto Blog

Anyone who spends time on social media knows it can be the epicentre of Trump talk — from news articles to personal opinion. As a result, the place once used for posting vacation photos and connecting with friends has become a source of anxiety for many.

Full Story

16 hours ago

Exclusive: Mom outraged after six-year-old daughter handcuffed by police in school

BT Toronto Blog

A mother says she’s devastated after her six-year-old daughter was handcuffed by two Peel police officers inside her school. But the force is defending the move, saying it was done to protect the child from self harm.

girl-cuffed-2

Full Story

16 hours ago

CityNews

CityNews

Updated 21 mins ago

See more

Lakeshore tops worst GO train line for delays in 2016

BT Toronto Blog

When it comes to GO train delays, the Lakeshore line came out on top last year as the worst, according to Metrolinx.

gotrain-featured

Full Story

16 hours ago

Second funeral for mosque victims to be held in Quebec City

BT Toronto Blog

A second funeral service in as many days will be held Friday afternoon to remember victims of the Quebec City mosque attack.

AppleMark

Full Story

16 hours ago

Soldier opens fire outside Louvre, Paris police say

BT Toronto Blog

Paris police say a soldier opened fire outside the Louvre Museum after he was attacked by someone who was armed with a machete.

French police officers patrol near the Louvre museum on February 3, 2017 in Paris after a soldier has shot and gravely injured a man who tried to attack him. "Serious public security incident under way in Paris in the Louvre area," the interior ministry tweeted on February 3 as streets in the area were cordoned off to traffic and pedestrians. / AFP / ALAIN JOCARD (Photo credit should read ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images)

Full Story

16 hours ago

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BTtoronto

Is there such thing as ‘over-parenting’? We talk with our parenting panel to see who's the boss! WATCH: ow.ly/z8tC308EGge

3 hours ago

Kevin Frankish

Kevin Frankish

@KevinFrankish

Join a #SnowAngelRecord breaking attempt at @MtStLouis tomorrow @CdnSkiPatrol https://t.co/vbYgDeMUFV

3 hours ago

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BTtoronto

Let the planning begin with @theweddingco for your special day! WATCH: ow.ly/ZAZG308EFGI

4 hours ago

Dina Pugliese

Dina Pugliese

@DinaPugliese

Absolutely devastating news. Rob Stewart @teamsharkwater was a true eco warrior and protector of our planet. Sendin… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…

4 hours ago

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BTtoronto

In today's entertainment, we take a look at who's up for Best New Artist at this year's Grammys WATCH: ow.ly/MVoM308EFm1

5 hours ago

Dina Pugliese

Dina Pugliese

@DinaPugliese

There she is…#home #TheSix #Toronto 💛✈️ https://t.co/kzzKy8GGcY

5 hours ago

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BTtoronto

Soldier opens fire outside of Louvre READ: ow.ly/nWCg308EEMJ

6 hours ago

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BTtoronto

What will Snapchat being doing next after filing for an IPO? WATCH: ow.ly/RDBw308EExx

7 hours ago

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BTtoronto

Today we sent one of these lucky contestants to the Grammy Awards! WATCH: ow.ly/yumk308ECVl

8 hours ago

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BTtoronto

Putting a twist on traditional hospital gowns with Giftgowns! WATCH: ow.ly/U9AZ308ECn9

9 hours ago

