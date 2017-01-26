  1. Skip to navigation
Breakfast Television Toronto

Light Rain 2 Toronto Weather Toronto, ON
High 4, Low -1,
Light Rain
Richmond Hill refugee reunited with family after two years apart

2 hours ago

A Richmond Hill man who fled Iraq two years ago was reunited with his family on Wednesday.

refugee-yazidi

2 hours ago

Police apologize for officer's comment about getting AIDS from saliva

2 hours ago

Toronto police have apologized on Twitter for their officer's false comment about getting AIDS from saliva.

2 hours ago

CityNews

CityNews

Updated 18 mins ago

Emmy award-winning actor Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80

2 hours ago

Mary Tyler Moore, the star of TV's beloved "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" whose comic realism helped revolutionize the depiction of women on the small screen, has died.

FILE - This June 24, 2009 file photo shows actress Mary Tyler Moore before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Type 1 Diabetes Research on Capitol Hill in Washington. Moore died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at age 80. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

2 hours ago

Suspect facing 9 charges after allegedly punching officer, sparking violent arrest caught on video

2 hours ago

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders has vowed there will be a "thorough" internal investigation after officers were captured on video stomping on and Tasering a man who didn't appear to be resisting arrest.

courtsketch

2 hours ago

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BTtoronto

NEXT: Are soups the new smoothies? @JesseLWellness says yes! She's got five warming soups coming up.

3 mins ago

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BTtoronto

Toronto police to "bring in outside HIV/AIDS expert to educate their officers":
bttoronto.ca/2017/01/26/pol… https://t.co/oPYQfiYyTG

7 mins ago

Frankie Flowers

Frankie Flowers

@FrankFerragine

Houseplants offer numerous benefits but some could pose a threat to your pets health:

8 mins ago

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BTtoronto

The the top 5 harmful houseplants for pets that you need to know about.

13 mins ago

Frankie Flowers

Frankie Flowers

@FrankFerragine

A ficus aka fig tree is mildly toxic to pets

13 mins ago

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BTtoronto

WEATHER: Rain/Snow mix with highs +4, breezy winds moving in this afternoon, snow squall watches in the snow belt.

13 mins ago

Breakfast Television

Video

Top 5 harmful houseplants for pets (part 2 of 2)

We sit down with Frankie Flowers to learn what houseplants are dangerous to have if you are a pet owner.

21 mins ago

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BTtoronto

Police apologize for officer's comment about getting AIDS from saliva

23 mins ago

Breakfast Television

Video

Top 5 harmful houseplants for pets (part 1 of 2)

We sit down with Frankie Flowers to learn what houseplants are dangerous to have if you are a pet owner.

29 mins ago

Breakfast Television

Breakfast Television

@BTtoronto

#BTneedtoknow VIDEO: Your 90-second news, weather, traffic update at 7:45 a.m.

30 mins ago

