Breakfast Television Toronto

Wynne said there weren’t enough commuter options in place to justify adding tolls to the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway, where Toronto Mayor John Tory has said he wanted to charge a $2 toll.
The fight happened at the Toronto South Detention Centre on Horner Avenue, near Kipling Avenue and the Gardiner Expressway. The fight started in the cells around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, a police spokesperson told CityNews.
